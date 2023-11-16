HOUSTON (KIAH) — On October 17th, the “Puppies & Plumbers” 2024 Calendar was launched to benefit Houston Pets Alive!, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of animals across Houston.

As of today, there are over 500 calendars available for purchase and the proceeds will go towards funding and raising awareness for adorable puppies in need of their forever homes.

Houstonians can purchase a calendar online for $10 pick up or $17 direct home delivery until Nov. 30, 2023.