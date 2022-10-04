HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some were simply getting exercise, but other runners raced in honor of loved ones’ battles with breast cancer or were even survivors themselves.

The 2022 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure took place Saturday morning.

Runners arrived as early as 6 a.m. at Sam Houston Park to register and pick up their race packets.

Opening ceremonies began at 7:45 with the race starting 15 minutes later.

Once all runners crossed the finish line, the post-race celebration began around 9:30 with food, games, and inspiring stories of patients battling a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of Americans every year.

All of the money that the event raised goes to support breast cancer patients and research.