Get over your fear and help those who really need you

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Have you ever wanted to rappel off of a building? It sounds scary for sure. But, the United Way of Greater Houston has got your back, and you can do it all for a good cause.

The United Way of Greater Houston is hosting a “Rappel for a Reason” event this Saturday, Nov. 4. It’s a way to raise money for programs and those in need in the Houston area and jump off a 26-story building too.

We talked with Dr. Angel Harris, with the United Way of Greater Houston to find out how you can get involved, and how your donations can help the United Way do even more to help those in need in our community.