HOUSTON (KIAH) – Celebrate the most amazing hits from Bollywood cinema at the Asia Society Texas Center outdoors Friday June 16th, from 8:30 to 11:10 p.m.

This film is about three childhood friends embarking across Spain in a three-week road trip is an acclaimed recent addition to the modern Bollywood scene.

Get ready to love, cry, laugh, and celebrate life in these modern classics starring mega stars including Aamir Khan, Sridevi, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor.

Bring a chair or blanket for this outdoor screening and enjoy concessions for purchase. Admission is $10. Asia Society Texas Center is located at 1370 Southmore Blvd. Houston.