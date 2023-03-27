HOUSTON (CW39) – Rebuilding Together Houston is the only organization in the Houston/Harris County area to provide hundreds of families with home repairs annually. In the last 41 years, they have served more than 14,750 neighbors. Members believe that everyone has a right to a safe, healthy, and resilient home that protects them against disaster. The low-income homeowners we serve are in danger of potential displacement and homelessness without some of the services they provide. By enlisting community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of seniors, U.S. Military Veterans, they can help families in need. The work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to preserve the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build.

April is National Rebuilding Month. To talk about the vision that Rebuilding together Houston has for our community, Christine Holland, Executive Director | CEO Rebuilding Together Houston joins CW39 this morning, LIVE in studio!

For more information (such as how to volunteer or donate online) about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildingtogetherhouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RTHouston on Twitter. To donate, text “RTH” to 44321.