Richmond Farmers Market returns

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Development Corporation of Richmond and the City of Richmond are bringing back the Richmond Farmer`s Market the first Friday of the month, 3:00- 7:00 pm beginning September 3, 2021 to run for 10 months through June 1, 2022.



Photo Courtesy: Richmond Farmers Market

Richmond Farmers Market will be located at Wessendorff Park, 500 Preston St. The goal of the Richmond Farmers Market is for the market to become the biggest farmers market in Fort Bend County offering fresh produce from local growers and artisan goods as well as some prepared foods.

This market is being managed by local community volunteer and advocate, Jessica Huang who has been reaching out to past vendors and activating in her farm to table communities. Farmers Market visitors can find such vendors as Screamin Good Greens, Three Sisters Farms and Curter Brenham Beef, can satisfy cravings with fresh-made crepes by Le Sorelle, or check out unique jewelry designs.

"I ve enjoyed seeking out the variety of offerings like microgreens, hot sauce, vegetables and plants.” Market Coordinator Jessica Huang

“We have been eager to bring back the Richmond Farmers Market and look forward to the seasonal changes in produce and goods which will be offered over the 10 months of markets. It has been a goal of the City team to bring events to our community which introduce people to historic downtown Richmond and a chance to shop local,” City Manager Terri Vela

Support local in historic downtown Richmond the first Friday of the month, 3 pm to 7 pm, beginning Friday, September 3rd, 2021. Come hungry and ready to explore.