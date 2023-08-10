HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is the 4th largest city in the United States. Sadly, the city is also one of the biggest hubs for sex trafficking in the country. But several groups are trying to change that.

Road to Freedom: Caravan to End Sex Trafficking event took place over the weekend at the Sharpstown Mall Parking lot. Participants decorated their vehicles with vital trafficking facts in order to raise awareness. They even held a press conference and Prayer Vigil.

Courtesy: On Scene

According to organizers, of the more than 40.3 million people trafficked globally, over 10 million of them are children. And the gravity of this crisis calls for immediate, unified action. One of the areas the group made an effort to bring attention to is the Bissonnet Triangle — known as a hub for sexual trafficking and requires urgent community action.

The caravan’s journey of transforming each vehicle into a mobile billboard was to echo the cause throughout Houston. The groups believe that through their collective efforts, and raising awareness of what’s going on in our own backyard of Houston, this is the first step to countering the evil that is sex trafficking. According to event MC and Host Ivan Sanchez, It is time for Houston to rise up against the haunting reality of child sex trafficking in our city.

A number of groups joined forces to take part in the event. From MC and Host Ivan Sanchez, to Speakers like: Constable Nabil Shaik, to Dr. Nissi Hamilton community leader & Sex Trafficking victim, along with Nushin Roodgari – with “You have a Purpose Foundation”, along with Pastor Mario Lara – Iglesia Hebron, Imán Majid Siddiqui with the “Texas Islamic Society”, and Pastor Kofi – “Glory of God Int’l Ministries: Prophetic Miracle Center”, and others.