HOUSTON (CW39) — Living along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico means living with the threat — and then the aftermath — of tropical weather.

With that in mind, the Houston Rockets will host a supply drive Friday to help communities in Florida and other parts of the Southeast that were badly damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The NBA team is teaming up with the Fertitta Family and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen to collect those donations at the Toyota Center at the corner of Polk and La Branch Streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Rockets play a preseason game that night, but they hope community members will come out earlier in the day to donate bottled water, non-perishable food, baby food, diapers, and cleaning supplies.

Donations will also be collected on Saturday during the Rockets Annual Open Practice & Fan Fest.

The team will reward anyone who donates seven or more items with tickets to the Rockets game versus the Utah Jazz on October 24, their second home game of the regular season.