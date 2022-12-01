HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ronald McDonald House Houston hosts the 13th annual Trafigura Run, a fun and festive race for people of all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sam Houston Park.

All 100% of proceeds directly benefit Ronald McDonald House Houston, a loving home away from home for families with seriously ill children being treated in the Texas Medical Center. Every dollar raised up to $185,000 will be generously matched by the Trafigura Foundation.

Starting at 8 a.m. and open to the public for people of all levels of fitness, the USATF-certified 10k and 5k run, walk, and roll is designed for competitive runners, fun runners and walkers, families with children, and dogs. Individual registration is $40. Kids 7 years and younger and seniors 70 and older may register for half price ($20). All registered participants will receive a finisher medal, event t-shirt, and other great swag generously donated by the sponsors of Ronald McDonald House Houston.

“After my daughter was in the hospital for over a month, I was fortunate to stay at Ronald McDonald House Houston on several occasions inside Texas Children’s Hospital,” said Christian Diaz, Senior Systems Engineer for Trafigura. “That warm feeling from the people at the House gave us, and everything they did for the families who are going through so much, made me fall in love with their mission. That experience was what sparked the idea of the Trafigura Run, because I wanted to find a way to take that warmth and turn it into a show of complete community support for the House and the families they serve— which I’m proud to say is what we see now year after year as communities gather to Run for the House.”

Since the first edition of the Trafigura Run or the House, employees of the multinational group Trafigura have been actively supporting Ronald McDonald House Houston through fundraising and volunteering. The Trafigura Foundation, the philanthropic institution created by Trafigura, has been matching the donations collected during the event and backed the charitable efforts of Trafigura staff for over a decade.

“The Trafigura Run for the House is an opportunity for the Houston community to come together and show support for all the families and children that we serve,” said Cristina Vetrano, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Houston. “Houstonians of all ages are invited to join us for the Run and help us raise critical funds that will help us provide families with the support they need to get through truly difficult times. Thank you to everyone who can join us in wrapping our arms around these families and showing them that the Houston community is here for them.”

Ronald McDonald House Houston houses the families of children who have been diagnosed with severe illnesses and face unknown treatment plans. These diagnoses are life-altering, and parents who are experiencing this cope with the grief and compounded stress that comes with this new undertaking. Unplanned and mounting medical bills, insurance co-pays, travel, food, parking and other expenses make it difficult or impossible for already anxious parents to cope through very stressful days. Ronald McDonald House Houston’s 4 locations offer not only housing for the children, but also activities and programs that support the family’s wellbeing.

For more information about the Trafigura Run for the House, visit www.rmhhouston.org/run.