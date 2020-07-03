Roses Taking Home a Legacy by helping others

Cindi Rose and her daughter Erica Rose Sanders, are no strangers to being in the spot light. For years Cindi has been a world renowned Sihouette Artist. She’s also the Founder of the Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation, which helps breast cancer survivors.

Her daughter Erica is a lawyer with her own law firm. Before that, she was known by millions when participating a several reality TV shows, like “The Bachelor”. She didn’t find her partner on the show, but she did find him. And now she is happily married, with two beautiful daughters.

Both Cindi and Erica also continue to work hard, empowering others and giving back. So, it’s no surprise, when a friend told them about a pageant that was all about what you stand for and stand up for, and how you help others, not what you solely look like on the outside. Well they jumped at the chance to participate, and tell their stories.

And what happened next, when Erica included her daughters in the program, turned out to be an amazing surprise for the entire family!

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talked with Cindi and Erica about what happened, and how it is giving them an even bigger platform, to help empower others.