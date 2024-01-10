HOUSTON (KIAH)– Roxy Wuz Here Art LLC’s “Little Art Lovers” project was created to raise awareness to the mental health effects of children in circumstances such as food insecurity. That’s why on March 15, 2024 from 7-10 p.m., the project will be presented to the community.

The exhibit will include different paintings by artist, Rickale West that includes abstract artworks that highlight childlike subjects from custom stencils. The event will also feature an area specifically for outreach from local non-profit Kids Meals Inc, an organization that works to solve issues in food insecurity with children in Harris County.

A portion of proceeds from the event in March will include art sales that will be donated to Kids Meals Inc, to help fight childhood hunger. There will be entertainment, light bites, cocktails, photo stations and more.

You can learn more about how you can support the event at www.RoxyWuzHereart.com.