HOUSTON (CW39) — Ronald McDonald Houston 14th Annual Trafigura “Run for the House” is this weekend, Saturday, December 2! This annual race, being held at Sam Houston Park at 1000 Bagby street, raises money for the local Ronald McDonald House, and it’s time for you to sign up to help!

For over 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Houston has stepped up to the plate, to help families and their children, in crisis. Founded in 1978, the mission of Ronald McDonald House Houston is to offer a home away from home providing care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill children being treated in Texas Medical Center member institutions.

Now they need your help and ask you to sign up to “Run for the House” and help them help more families in need.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Cristina Vetrano from the Ronald McDonald House and Christian Diaz, from “Trafigura” a sponsor of the run and who’s child actually used the Ronald McDonald house while receiving treatment at the medical center. They talk about the importance of the event, how Ronald McDonald House is helping families as they’re children receive medical treatment, and how you can help make a difference by taking part too.