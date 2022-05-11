HOUSTON (CW39) According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists were about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash in 2020.

As a reminder to share the road, a new ValuePenguin by LendingTree study, released in conjunction with the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month of May, some important safety tips to prevent fatal motorcycle accidents.

Texas emerged as the deadliest state to ride a motorcycle – with 6.2 deadly motorcycle crashes per 1,000 registered motorcycles from the years 2016 to 2020. Neighboring Louisiana had the 2nd highest fatality rate for motorcyclists. Arkansas ranked 4th, New Mexico 10th and Oklahoma 18th for motorcyclist fatalities.

Nationally, motorcyclist deaths are rising two times faster than all other traffic fatalities. Fatal motorcycle crashes nationwide jumped by 11% between 2019 and 2020. Speeding led to 33% of all motorcycle accidents between 2016 and 2020. 24% of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes in the same time period received speeding tickets. July is the deadliest month for Motorcyclists. 13% of all fatal motorcycle crashes happened in July, and 49% of fatalities occurred between June and September.

See the full report and methodology at this link: https://www.valuepenguin.com/fatal-motorcycle-crashes-study