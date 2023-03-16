HOUSTON (KIAH) — Inflation has lots of people struggling to put food on their table, and it has lots of kids relying on meals from school.

School being out for Spring Break at many Houston-area districts has some kids going hungry this week.

That’s why the Salvation Army of Greater Houston has timed their most recent food distribution for this part of the year.

“We know this comes at a critical time, this week especially, when kids are home on Spring Break, and perhaps food is running scarce,” Salvation Army of Greater Houston Commander Rob Webb said.

Salvation Army staffers and volunteers have spent the past several days packing 3,000 boxes with enough nonperishable food to last a family seven days or so.

They’ll distribute those boxes from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday — or until they run out — at their Multipurpose Distribution Center at 4026 Interwood North Parkway.

Anyone who needs food is welcome.

The event has the added benefit of getting some kids involved in their community.

“We’ve had some young people come out, who are on Spring Break this week, who have helped us fill these food boxes,” Webb said. “It’s kind of a labor intensive project — a labor of love — and we’re excited that they’re able to use their free time to bless others.”

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the Salvation Army, visit their website.