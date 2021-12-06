Salvation Army needs the community's help with Red Kettle Campaign

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the resurgence of the pandemic these last six months, The Salvation Army of Greater Houston is facing some financial hardships this holiday season.

The “Red Kettle campaign” is the largest fundraising opportunity for the Salvation Army. As thousands of people struggle due to the impacts of the pandemic, the organization is asking the community to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.

The red kettles will be outside local retail shopping stores this season with a red bucket and ringing a bell to encourage shoppers to donate. All funds help with operating expenses and programs throughout the year. For a list of the red kettle locations, visit the Salvation Army’s website.

If you can’t give in person, monetary donations are accepted online. If you want to contribute throughout the year, there’s an option to sign-up to give 25 dollars a month.

The collection of donations are made possible through volunteers. This organization covers a three-county area in the Houston region.

As we continue to fight this ongoing pandemic, all bell ringers are provided with daily PPE safety kits and practice strict safety protocols to keep all potential donors and bell ringers safe.

This year, they strongly encourage Houstonians to lend a helping hand. Shifts are usually three to four hours, and people can ring with a group or as individuals.

They say, many families even make it a tradition for the holidays! To volunteer as a bell ringer, sign up at registertoring.com all funds help with operating expenses and programs throughout the year.