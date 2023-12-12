HOUSTON (CW39) — Santa will drive by your house one more time before Christmas! Look for the lights, listen for the sirens and wave as Santa passes by in the big red truck!

Santa will be in these neighborhoods on the following dates and times:

6:00 – 8:30 PM

December 11 – South of Bellaire Blvd. and East of 610 (Solid Waste Collection Section D)

December 12 – South of Bellaire Blvd. and West of 610 to S. Rice (Solid Waste Collection Section E)

December 13 – North of Bellaire Blvd. and West of 610 (Solid Waste Collection Section B)

December 14 – North of Bellaire Blvd. and East of 610 (Solid Waste Collection Section C)

December 15 – South of Bellaire Blvd. and West of South Rice Ave. (Solid Waste Collection Section A)

Santa Sighting’s is brought to you by the Bellaire Fire and Police Departments!