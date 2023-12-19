HOUSTON (KIAH) — Being alone during the holidays is a difficult reality for lots of seniors.

The goal of the Be a Santa to a Senior program is to make sure those folks at least get some Christmas gifts.

Home Instead Houston Southwest, a home health company, is one of the agencies taking part in the program.

This fall, they collected wish lists from dozens of seniors in the Houston area and put them on Christmas trees.

Similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, people selected wish lists, went shopping for the items on them, and then dropped off what they bought at Home Instead.

This week, the company delivered those gifts to the grateful seniors.

“They might not have family around to spend the holidays with,” Home Instead Houston Southwest Community Liaison Jamee Hill said. “So that way we can make them feel special and loved and bring some gifts to them and spend some time with them.”

The Home Instead branch Hill works for delivered presents to three hundred seniors this year — a hundred more than their goal of two hundred.

Two of the recipients, who live at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, were very happy to see the gifts come their way Monday.

“I got a gift for Christmas,” Joe “Jojo” Deshazo said.

“Thank y’all very much, and I really appreciate it,” Marguerite Campbell said. “Merry Christmas to you and to all of your family.”