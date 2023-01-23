HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended a free dance class at Athleta instructed by Jenny Sanchez! Attendees were of all age groups and backgrounds. Fabulous and fit women and girls got together and danced it out on the store floor. At the end of the routine, a familiar face snuck into the back door! Ahhhhhh!

Simone Biles answered questions regarding her wedding dress, how to stay fit, and her passion for gymnastics. She also sent Carrigan home with a note for all of of viewers and staff at CW39!

To celebrate the start of the New Year through connection rooted in wellbeing, AthletaWell, Athleta’s immersive expert-led community and digital platform, is partnered with Dance House Fitness & The Fitista Founder Jenny Sanchez for a high-energy movement experience inspired by Houston’s gold medal-winning hometown hero Simone Biles and her 2016 Olympic floor routine.

Through a series of January events, AthletaWell continues to shine light on moments that matter most to its community through engaging events with surprise & delight elements. This also includes a two-week “Your 2023 Moment(um)” digital retreat to empower its community with small daily actions that build to greater wellbeing—all year long.

Athleta (pronounced ath·leh·tuh) is a performance and lifestyle brand for women and girls. The brand, which has more than 220 stores across the country, looks forward to sharing with its Houston, Texas, community what makes the brand and the AthletaWell platform unique:

AthletaWell is built on Athleta’s mission of empowering a community of active women and girls and developed to provide a greater sense of wellbeing throughout life’s ages and stages, AthletaWell is a content and engagement platform for women that delivers extraordinary moments of connection through safe space conversations, both online and in real life.