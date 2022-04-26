On Monday, CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin visited St Thomas More School to teach students all about weather and life as a meteorologist.

Students learned all about watches vs. warnings, hurricanes, tornadoes, and the wacky schedule of a morning show newsperson. 2nd graders had AMAZING questions about supercell storms, Hurricane Harvey, and the Tri-state tornado outbreak. Meteorologist carrigan Chauvin was impressed by how much the kids knew about Doppler Radar!

2nd Graders at St Thomas More

Students also participated in generating a short lived ‘thunderstorm!’ by rubbing their hands together, snapping their fingers, clapping their hands, and stomping their feet to generate a orchestra of sounds terribly similar to a heavy downpour. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin then mentioned that there was in fact going to be thunderstorms in the forecast for the afternoon. Students were bummed about how that would mean their soccer practice was cancelled for the day.

After the weather chat, students were so sweet, showering ‘Ms. Chauvin’ with a beautiful flower, a creative card displaying the 4 seasons, and plenty of hugs!