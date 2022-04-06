Little STEM Academy focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for ages three to five

HOUSTON (KIAH) –There’s nothing that CW39 Houston’s Meteorologist Star Harvey loves more than spending her time surrounded by children in the community. So she spent her day with a group of kids living out their curiosity through experimentation rather than through a textbook.

VIDEO COMING SOON…

Little STEM Academy is a preschool in Pearland, Texas focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for ages three to five.

Harvey’s visit to the preschool came after La Sonja Jordan Henderson, or “LJ”, as many affectionately know her reached out. Henderson says she opened the Little STEM Academy during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after noticing the inequity in curriculum across schools and identified a need to expose children to STEM early.

“Today’s preschoolers are tomorrow’s workforce. It is imperative that they are exposed to STEM education before they enter kindergarten to prepare them for the global challenges of the future. Children are like film. The more you expose them, the more they develop.” LJ Henderson





TEACHERS: Star Harvey is taking requests for classroom visits for the new school year. Set up a date for a visit via email at sharvey@cw39.com or contact the CW39 Houston station at 713-781-3939.