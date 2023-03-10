HOUSTON (CW39) – We are getting closer to the 4th annual Crawfish Cook Off at Cactus Cove! This year is shaping up to be the biggest yet! This is going to be a big event! In addition to some of Houston’s best crawfish cooked by some great teams we will have live music from “This is Our Band”, vendors from Houston Events and Markets, Free Face Painting, Ross, from Sports Talk Radio will be broadcasting Live at 11 a.m. , Special guests Carrigan Chauvin, Meteorologist and Traffic Anchor from CW39 and Rod Ryan from 94.5 The Buzz will be on Hand from 12-3pm, Lots of Specials, Giveaways and raffles ! As all of our events we also like to help a local charity, this year we are proud to have proceeds go to Rebuilding Together Houston! A great local charity of Houstonians helping Houstonians get safe and healthy housing for over 40 years!

Team space is filling up so if you have already signed up or want to sign up PLEASE act fast! For ticket and team info click on the link below!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-crawfish-cook-off-tickets-523888433407