We need your help to food others in need

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s time to get the food ready and those Turkeys for Thanksgiving. But, not everyone is as luck. That’s why we need your help!

Once again CW39 is holding its annual Super Turkey Food Drive! You can stop by CW39 and make a donation, that will go directly to the city-wide food drive, to help feed those who are less fortunate, on Thanksgiving Day. Your donation will go to the annual Thanksgiving Day Super Feast.

It’s really easy to donate too! Simply stop by our station On Monday, November 20. We’re located at:

CW39 Houston

7700 Westpark Dr.

Houston, TX 77063