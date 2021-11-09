HOUSTON (KIAH) – Students at The Village school in Houston celebrated National STEAM Day, to honor science, technology, engineering, Arts, and Math!
This year’s theme was EXTREME WEATHER! Projects completed through the day included: Creating newspapers that would have come out after a major hurricane like Hurricane Harvey, publishing hurricane public service announcements in their world language classes, and researching how local governments work together during a weather crisis.
Other fun activities included programming robots to navigate through flooded streets… and a “GRAB WHAT YOU CAN” evacuation game for P.E.
By the looks of these photos, these students are incredibly smart, and quite honestly. I’m IMPRESSED! Plenty of bright futures on the way… perhaps a few future meteorologists as well!
