SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — If you love food, wine, music and art, Sugar Land is the place to be this weekend. The 2nd Annual Sugar Land Arts Fest is back and expected to be better than ever!

Sugar Land Arts Fest

Presented by Primeway Federal Credit Union and the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation, this 2 day festival will showcase over 100 visual artists from around the state, the country and the world.

Featuring contemporary art, painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, glass art, woodworking, along with jewelry, there’s something for everyone.

This premier arts festival in the Houston Area, also features a variety of food and music for the entire family to enjoy.

