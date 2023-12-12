HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a sad reality — lots of kids are in danger of going without this Christmas.

The non-profit organization City Wide Club is trying to fix that.

During their 45th annual Christmas Super Feast on Saturday Dec. 23, volunteers will distribute hundreds of donated toys and other gifts to children.

“For so many children, this will be their only gift,” City Wide Club Regional Director Stephanie Lewis said. “So we are asking for new gifts, new toys, new jackets, new coats — whatever you might have to donate.”

Those donations can be made on Monday, December 18 during the Super Santa Toy and Food Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be 13 drop-off sites open across the Houston area including the CW39 Studios at 7700 Hillcroft Avenue.

In addition to toys, City Wide Club asks you to donate clothes for kids and adults, frozen turkeys, and non-perishable food.

“We want to make certain that every person who attends (the Super Feast) or has a need is able to receive something that will help them,” Lewis said.