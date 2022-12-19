HOUSTON (KIAH) — No child should go without this holiday season, and a local organization is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

City Wide Club will host its 44th annual Super Feast on Christmas Eve which will also feature a toy distribution to kids who could use a nice Christmas.

To make sure there’s enough toys for all of the children, the group is holding the Super Santa Toy Drive on Monday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations, people can drop off toys and food for the feast including turkeys, non-perishables, and household items.

“Our goal is that every child leaves with at least two new toys,” Stephanie Lewis with City Wide Club said. “Because for so many, this is the only gift they’re going to receive.”