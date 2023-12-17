HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s time to make sure children in need have a happy Christmas too. And we at CW39 and the City Wide Club in Houston need your help to make it all happen.

On Monday, December 18th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can drop off new and unwrapped toys, canned food and other non-perishables at our CW39 studio at 7700 Westpark Drive, one of the drop off locations for the Super Santa Toy Drive.

It benefits the 45th Annual Christmas Super Feast, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 23, at the George R. Brown Convention Center to help families in need. You can even volunteer here to help out on that day.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Stephanie Lewis, Regional Director of the City-Wide Club Houston above about how you can help, and how you can donate and help those in need, too. Here our Digital Dive interview too, below.