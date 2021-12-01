Survey: Top 10 things people are doing or the holidays

A new poll found that only 6% of Americans plan to do absolutely NOTHING for the holidays this year. Most will enjoy time with friends and family.

We’re asking you on or Twitter page about how comfortable you feel traveling.

POLL: How do you feel about traveling and gathering for the holidays this year compared to last?



Best travel gifts for women – https://t.co/DS8D8zi3Qm — CW39 (@CW39Houston) December 1, 2021

The survey asked people about various holiday activities, and if they plan to do them or not. Here’s what the other 94% of us will be up to . . .

1. 74% of Americans will enjoy at least one big meal with family or friends.

2. 65% will do a gift exchange.

3. 53% will decorate. And 40% will venture out to look at other people’s lights.

4. 48% plan to do some baking.

5. 38% will take part in a family tradition of some sort.

6. 33% will go to at least one holiday party.

7. 25% will attend a religious service.

8. 17% will light candles.

9. 12% will volunteer.

10. 10% plan to sing songs or go caroling.