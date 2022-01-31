HOUSTON (KIAH) The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has awarded $95,000 in grants to 12 individuals and five nonprofit organizations whose work promotes cultural tourism and resilience in the city.

The funds were awarded through City’s Initiative and Let Creativity Happen, two competitive grant programs administered by the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) and funded by a portion of the City’s Hotel Occupancy Tax. Both grant programs were adjudicated through a peer and community-based review process administered by HAA. MOCA congratulates all award recipients as they embark on their projects and thanks them for their dedication to the arts and cultural vitality of Houston.



“Investment in the arts is investment in neighborhoods throughout Houston,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The selected projects, organizations, and artists represent the wealth of diversity found in our city, and I am confident that their work will reflect the resilience and vibrancy of Houston’s arts and cultural landscape.”

AWARDED – Suzette Mouchaty, District C, “Nudibranchs: The Intersection of Art & Science”

Mouchaty plans to use art at the intersection of science to encourage reflection about the natural world and to inspire people to reimagine the future as societies grapple with climate change. She intends to install a large scale, charismatic artwork in a public space in Houston and to use the opportunity to engage the public in person and virtually through internet tours and digital documentation.

Individuals and organizations who are interested in applying for the next cycle of these grant programs may visit the HAA website for updated information. To find and share all Houston digital events and cultural programming, visit the Cultural Events Calendar.