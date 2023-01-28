HOUSTON (CW39) – To be a CrossFit athlete, one must practice grit and resiliency through every workout. Most WODs (workout of the day) include heavy weight, and/or extensive repetitions. Resilient is exactly how one can describe the hard hit communities of Deer Park, and Pasadena after a strong EF-3 tornado destroyed parts on their town on Tuesday, January 24th.

“The gym is like our second home. A place we go to visit with friends, decompress, get a good workout in, a saving Grace for most of us. A place we look forward to going to each day.



The CrossFit community really came together when Harvey took us down and the generosity from so many affiliates coming down to help us rebuild was just magical. We know how tough it can be to start back over so we wanted to host a charity workout to raise funds in helping CrossFit Southbelt in their rebuild. We want them to know they have the strongest support system out there.” Bethany – Skyline Crossfit

Members of CrossFit gyms continue their participation in these grueling WODs, 1.) ... to stay in shape, and 2.) … to surround themselves in a community of healthy, like-minded people. Almost all members can attest that through time, the group turns into their ‘second-family’. Members care for others in their gym, cheering them on through their toughest moments in the workout and life.

This compassion extends beyond the four walls of one single box. Time and time again CrossFit gyms are known to help each other! That is exactly what the owners and members of Skyline CrossFit decided to do after their neighbors, extended CrossFit family, fell on hard times.

Skyline CrossFit hosts: ‘SWEAT FOR SOUTHBELT’ on Saturday, February 4th. Classes begin at 8:15 and 9:30. This charity WOD is donation based. Grab your partner and get your mind right to participate in the battle to rebuild. Location: 551 N. Shepherd Dr. 200 Houston, TX 77007 Workout details: 20 rounds for time 8 deadlifts 5 hang power cleans 3 bar muscle ups

Don’t feel intimidated! Although the screaming, grunting, and sound of iron hitting the floor may have you feeling uneasy, there is a place for everyone to start. You may not come out of the gate lifting as much as the veterans. The staff will provide you with modifications that you can handle and still get in a GREAT workout.

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin already knows that she will be modifying a few of the movements and scaling some of the weights, but that is not stopping her! In the end it is all for an AMAZING cause… helping our neighbors.