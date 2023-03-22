FULSHEAR, Texas (KIAH) — At a Houston-area restaurant, autism and other intellectual disabilities aren’t getting in the way of gainful employment and quality food and beverages.

Texana Cafe is celebrating its first anniversary with an event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Texana Cafe’s mission is to make and serve exceptional food while supporting meaningful employment for neurodiverse individuals,” the restaurant’s website reads.

Since opening in March of 2022, a press release from the cafe said that they’ve “hired and trained more than 20” people with autism or other intellectual disabilities.

Employees are referred to as “interns”, because working at Texana Cafe is all about gaining confidence and learning skills that will help them land permanent jobs in the community in the future.

Courtesy of Texana Cafe