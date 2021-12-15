HOUSTON (KIAH) - In the wake of this horrific devastation in Kentucky and several other states, a disaster relief organization in Houston, Texas is sending aid to those in need.

The “Texas Relief Warriors” is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Texans during a crisis. However, their help extends outside of the state borders. This time they’re providing aid and support to the states impacted by the tornadoes.

The group is collecting donations to send to Kentucky. Texas Relief Warriors are asking Houstonians and people in surrounding areas to give money or donate necessary items. All materials will be sent to Mayfield and Bowling Green, Kentucky.

They need items like non-perishable food, diapers, heavy-duty trash bags, and cleaning supplies are in high demand. The founder of the organization says the goal is to be able to send a plane full of relief aid to help displaced victims.

During Harvey, people came from all over the United States to help us. It wasn’t just our neighbors in Louisiana. Of course, they had a huge presence here. But, people from all over the U.S came to help us and it’s important that we depend on each other. And that we step up and that we help out whenever there’s something so catastrophic that happens in a community. Cara Adams, Founder of Texas Relief Warriors

The group is in the midst of collecting Christmas toys for the kids impacted by Hurricane Ida. Additional toys collected will be sent to the children in Kentucky.

To give money, visit the Texas Relief Warriors website. You’ll find two Amazon wish lists. One of them is for Bowling Green and one for Mayfield.

All items such as clothes, food, shoes, toys, and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at Grace Presbyterian Church. They’re open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Among The Texas Relief Warriors, Houston’s “Mattress Mack” is also collecting donations. Along with The American Red Cross.