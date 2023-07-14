HOUSTON (KIAH) – About 60 Texas students spent their summer rolling up their sleeves and selflessly giving their time to help those impacted by natural disasters.

BOUNCE offers student ministry leaders the opportunity to mobilize their middle school, high school, and college students to be engaged in challenging mission service and inspiring times of worship.

To discuss Bounce Student Disaster Recovery Ministry, Caleb Bowman, Communication Mission Specialist, and Student Volunteer Jaceline Swaffar stopped by the CW39 Studios.