HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whether you’d like to donate the supplies necessary for a holiday feast, or if you need a little help acquiring those meal items for your family, there are plenty of opportunities in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

The Super Turkey Food Drive is happening at four locations in the Houston area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Donations of frozen turkeys, canned goods, clothes, diapers, and more will be accepted at the following establishments:

CW39 Studios – 7700 West Park Drive

George R. Brown Convention Center – 1001 Avenida de las Americas

City Cathedral Church – 27131 Hanna Road, Conroe

Sprouts Farmers Market – 20708 Kuykendahl Road, Spring

All of the supplies collected Monday will be distributed on Thanksgiving during the 45th annual Super Feast, put on by the non-profit group City Wide Club.

Thousands of underserved people and families will come by the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thursday for a holiday meal, but there are other resources available to them as well.

They can receive clothes and other personal items along with information about services that are available to them when it comes to education, employment, and recovery programs that can help them get off the street.

Unrelated to the Super Turkey Food Drive and the Super Feast is another food distribution event.

The Houston Rockets, along with the G-Unity Foundation and Kroger, are giving away holiday meals at the home of the NBA team — the Toyota Center — starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Underserved families are invited to come by for a turkey, a bag of potatoes, pies, and other Thanksgiving sides while supplies last.