HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s a fast rising & popular podcast that is making waves in Houston. And it’s hosts , who stand 6’8″ and 6’10”, are making it bigger and better. It’s Houston’s “Big Fellas Podcast”.

This LIVE and in person podcast talk show tackles topics that interest the public. They help the community, too. Now their efforts are giving back to the community with a local area Toy Drive to help others in need with the “Star of Hope’s” men’s program and children. The Toy Drive is Wednesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. at Phil & Derek’s restaurant, 1701 Webster, in Houston.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with podcast hosts, Kevinn “Big Fella” Robinson and Larry “Big L” Thompson about the Toy Drive, the live and interactive public participation podcast, and making a difference in the community. Check out their digital platform interview as well below.