HOUSTON (KIAH) – City of Houston Solid Waste Management and Mayor Turner announce One Clean Houston Dump Day. This event aims to alleviate the volume of illegal dumping in our communities by providing complementary disposal at two of the city’s largest disposal facilities. The event will be this Saturday April 29th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

For more information visit www.houstonsolidwaste.org. The city is asking to bring all your junk appliances, tires, and really anything on dump day to either the McCarty landfill or blue ridge landfill. The Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) provides solid waste services to the citizens of Houston through the collection, disposal, and recycling of discarded material in a safe, efficient, environmentally sound, and cost-effective manner.