The towering 55-foot Christmas tree will be lit up with 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The colder weekend temperatures are a great way to transition into the holiday season.

And The Galleria will make it look more like Christmastime with its 33rd Annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Galleria’s iconic ice rink.

(Video Credit: Nick de la Torre)

Presented by Solitaire Grand Harvest, it’s a time-honored holiday tradition, at the Galleria Mall. The 45-minute tree-lighting show at the iconic ice rink will feature a performance by Leah Marlene, a finalist on Season 20 of “American Idol”. At the end of the event, the towering 55-foot Christmas tree will be lit up with 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments.

From noon to 6 p.m., before the tree is lit, there will be family and children’s activities including face painting, balloon art and a coloring station will be available, along with live holiday musical performances throughout the mall.

Then at 6 p.m., there will be musical performances by Leah Marlene. She is a songwriter, artist, and producer with a deeply rooted desire to create art unlike anything you have heard before. She has been performing professionally since the age of 10 and releasing music since she was thirteen. Leah recently came off an incredible third-place finish on Season 20 of “American Idol”, during which she also released her latest original single, “Flowers”.

Her performance then will be followed by a countdown to the grand lighting of the tree! And just so you know, the event is FREE and open to the community.

​