HOUSTON (KIAH)–The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13th. The NALC represents city letter carriers employed in the United States. With its national drive, letter carriers will collaborate with other community partners to help end hunger in Dallas and across the country.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest one-day food drive in the country. It gives the community an easy way to donate food to those in need. To participate in the food drive,

residents can leave donated, non-perishable foods next to their mailbox before the time of the regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13th. Letter carriers will pick up those items.

For over 30 years, letter carriers have been committed to this national food drive and with the help of the community, 1.82 billion pounds of food have been collected for communities in need. On May 13th, you can join letter carriers from across the country by contributing to this cause.

Post offices will also be collecting food donations to donate to food pantries in their communities. Volunteers will sort through the items to distribute to families in need.

USPS says that this drive is important to communities across the United States because it will help the millions of Americans struggling through challenging situations such as not knowing where their next meal will come from. Many of those families have children, seniors, those living with serious medical conditions, veterans and even some seniors responsible for taking care of grandchildren. Statistically, one in five households needing help with food is home to a veteran. This drive can make a huge difference to hungry families with the help of the entire community.