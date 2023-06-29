HOUSTON (KIAH)– On Wednesday, the Houston Housing Authority was able to announce and present Cuney Home’s new food pantry to residents and community partners.

It was a day to celebrate and appreciate all who came together to make the pantry possible, but also appreciate the fact that many lives will be saved thanks to this initiative. Based on a resident survey, statistics show that 36 percent of Cuney Home residents say they go hungry every week–many times at least twice a week.

This is why community partners such as the Houston Housing Authority, American Heart Association, Common Market, Fit Houston and Sankofa Research made sure that residents will now have access to fresh fruits, vegetables and quality foods.

Congresswoman Sheila Jack Lee also gave remarks about the work that’s being done to bring solutions to the food deserts across our city like Cuney Homes in Third Ward.

“We are providing quality vegetables, and fresh fruits. That’s what you will get from here and what we will continue to provide,” HHA President and CEO David A. Northern said. “As this community continues to build, I will work with our residents and be at the table with them and here in the halls throughout their continued work to build a new community. I just want to show you that you can trust us — all of this is for the benefit of this community.”

The pantry is only open to Cuney Home residents at this time, but the pantry needs the community’s help.

Northern said that you can give donations to the food pantry by emailing cuneyfoodpantry@housingforhouston.com. You can also drop food items or funds off to the site at 3260 Truxillo St, Houston, TX 77004.