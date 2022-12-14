HOUSTON (KIAH)- Looking for ways to give back this holiday season? CW39 Houston is teaming up with the City Wide Club for the 44th Annual Food and Toy Drive.

Here’s how you can donate:

Monday, December 19th

CW39 Houston Studio: 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77063

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You can also drop off donations at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Sprouts Farmers Market in Sugar Land and Spring, as well as Starbucks at City Cathedral Church.

Visit www.citywideclub.com for more information.