HOUSTON (KIAH) Stray cats are not just a problem in Houston’s communities. According to current estimates, the stray cat population in America could increase by over 11 million by 2031. That’s why Houston Humane Society is bringing back its annual free Fix Felix neuter event on April 6 to prevent more homeless animals from roaming the streets. This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required.

To reserve one of the 1,000+ appointments available, visit https://bit.ly/3CQT8Nn.

Houston Humane Society

For more than 60 years, the Houston Humane Society has been dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care.

Houston Humane Society

A leading animal welfare organization in the region, the Houston Humane Society offers adoption, low-cost services, free resource programs, cruelty investigations and adoptions, and is the only regional shelter with full-service veterinary services available to the public. In 2020, the Houston Humane Society distributed more than 1.5 million pet meals to animals in need, performed more than 12,000 spay-neuter surgeries, provided veterinary services for more than 40,000 animals and helped 3,000 animals find their forever homes.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Houston Humane Society