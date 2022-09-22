HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston’s annual Disability, Unity, and Pride Celebration entitled, “Crip Saturday Night Live: Healing Ableism Through the Power of Humor” event is happening tonight!

This event is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, the Houston Commission on Disabilities, and community volunteers meant to celebrate disability identity and breakdown societal barriers and stigmas. The program contains comedy sketches, songs, dance, and the awarding of the Mayor’s Champion of Inclusion Awards which honor Houstonians who advocate on behalf of the disability community.

Courtesy: MOPD

“Houston’s disability community is a vibrant and passionate one that is constantly raising the level of excellence in our city,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Throughout my administration I’ve had the privilege of getting to experience rolling with star wheelchair athletes, listening to impassioned poetry and music from disabled artists at events like the ReelAbilities Houston Festival, and walk in the march of the annual White Cane Safety Day. This is why I still prioritize building a city whose roads and services are accessible to all.”

And anyone can attend tonight, Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Metropolitan Multipurpose Center, located at 1475 West Gray St. from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Mayor’s Champion of Inclusion Awards seeks to recognize and honor the contributions of individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations that are committed to promoting diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion throughout their organization and/or community.

“The Disability, Unity, and Pride Celebration is a hallmark of the Houston disability community and one my office always supports, as it promotes the full and total inclusion of disabled Houstonians in our city,” said Angel Ponce, Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.

“I’m proud to have helped put together our first in-person event in years as a rallying call for disabled Houstonians to come back to our community hub, the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray and take advantage of the adapted facility. We hope all join us for a night of humor, art, and healing.”

This event has been generously sponsored by Jewish Family Services of Houston and Kroger.

