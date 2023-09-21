HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston has one of the largest number of stray and abandoned animals on the streets in the country. But you can help change that. You get to meet some of the CW39 team too!

Sharron Melton

CW39 Sharron Melton has been named on honoree for CAP4Pets, Citizens for Animal Protection. For several months she’s been helping raise money to help animals get off the streets and help with animals at the shelter. She’s hosting an event , TODAY, Thursday, September 21st from 6 to 8 pm at Lucho 3637 W. Alabama. Please come visit her and help local animals!!!