HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s has one of the most diverse communities in the world. And the Asian community has been part of the culture and community since the beginning.

Unfortunately, it’s being targeted by hate. That’s why another community town hall meeting is taking place this Saturday, to bring information to help stop violence impacting the community.

Meetings like this are in response to a recent robbery and shooting incident, where an Asian man was shot multiple times, while heading home.

Saturday’s meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Chinese Civic Center.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with State Representative Gene Wu, to talk about the importance of this meeting and how meetings like this will reaffirm the goal to reassure the community and also provide help.

During the meeting, the community will also discuss strategies to enhance safety measures within the community. Wu, Houston police chief Troy Finner, and HPD assistant chief Ban Tien will also be in attendance, answering questions.

The meeting will also be streamed on Zoom, for those who are not able to attend in person.