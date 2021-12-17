HOUSTON (KIAH) Tis’ the season for cheer and giving. But, sadly, not every child is fortunate enough to receive presents during the holidays. Whether it’s family financial struggles or other reasons, most people believe all children should be able to celebrate the Christmas season with toys. Now a new Pop-up hopes to make those dreams come true.
The “Toys for Kids” Pop-up Workshop is open, to collect toys for kids in need! Located on Houston’s Iconic Emancipation Avenue, this location is fully decorated with Christmas decorations and filled with Holiday cheer. Now, Organizers need the public’s help to fill this location with toys to give to needy children.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was honorary host for the event. Watch the video below to hear more about this exciting Pop-up and how you can get involved and donate.
