HOUSTON (KIAH) – A popular restaurant in the Third Ward of Houston is hosting a family-friendly block party on Sunday.

It’s Turkey Leg Hut’s annual festival and block party. It’s back after being on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners hope to bring families together for great food, music, and fun.

This will be the second annual one-day event. It started back in 2019 and brought out a crowd of over 6,000 people. There will be crawfish boils, Turkey Leg Hut’s world-famous stuffed turkey legs, food trucks, beverages, activities for the kids, and some 100 vendor booths to explore up and down Almeda Street.

In addition to the excitement, several artists will be performing. Houston singer, songwriter, and social media star Inayah. Along with Brian Jack and Zydeco bands will take the main stage.

Along with the fun, medical staffing will be on-site offering jobs and the Vanguardia Society will be there, and youth services for foster children.

Here are the details for this grand event:

Sunday, March 27

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Turkey Leg Hut at 4830 Almeda Road, Houston.

Block party runs along Almeda, between Wichita & Arbor

Event is FREE to the public