HOUSTON (KIAH)–The University of Houston-Downtown’s GatorServe will restore Houston’s historic Moody Park for the Martin Luther King National Day of Service this Saturday.

GatorServe is a university tradition for the University of Houston-Downtown. The team of volunteers help bring homeowners, small business owners, non-profits, schools and other community entities with small tasks like gardening, assisting with household chores and more. It brings together UHD students, staff, faculty, friends, families and community partners to complete projects to help neighbors in the community for two National Days of Service in remembrance of 9/11 and Martin Luther King Jr.

Over 90 GatorServe students, staff and faculty volunteers will participate in a major clean-up restoration this Saturday, January 13 from 8 a.m.-Noon at Moody Park.