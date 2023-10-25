HOUSTON (KIAH)– The United Way of Greater Houston is raising money for a good cause in a unique way! On November 3, 70 participants will rappel down the Doubletree Hotel as apart of a fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Houston.

There is still a call for participants before the big day. The only ask from participants is to raise $1,500 from family, friends or coworkers to support United Way’s mission to create opportunities for our community and to help those that are struggling.

To learn more about how you can be apart of the fundraiser and help support, visit the website here.