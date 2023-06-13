HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are up to up to 1,000 spaces available for Harris County’s Early REACH Program for children ages 4 and under, according to a news release.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has joined nonprofits Baker Ripley and United Way of Greater Houston to announce that Harris County families can now apply for the Early REACH childcare program. The Early REACH program is possible thanks to $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

“Our program is a gamechanger for the community. Harris County residents must be able to afford to live, work and raise a family here, and we are addressing the urgent need for childcare,” said Judge Hidalgo. “A thousand more young kids are going to get high-quality care which we know leads to lifelong outcomes like higher income, higher likelihood of graduation, and lower risk of justice involvement.”

The REACH program will be implemented by Baker Ripley and United Way of Greater Houston. United Way will recruit childcare centers while working with them to improve the quality of care. Baker Ripley will be responsible for contracting with childcare centers, paying them, and recruiting and enrolling families and children.

Children and families are eligible to participate if they meet these requirements:

Residency: Live in Harris County AND

Live in Harris County AND Age: Children are age zero to four AND

Children are age zero to four AND Demonstrate financial need via one of the following:

Live in a family that makes 85% less of State Median Income (SMI) (approx. $75,468 annually for a family of four.) OR

(SMI) (approx. $75,468 annually for a family of four.) Live in an area of high need according to the Social Vulnerability Index (high need considered to be .75 or above) OR

(high need considered to be .75 or above) Are experiencing homelessness OR

Are in foster care OR

Receive WIC, SNAP, TANF, free or reduced lunch, or SSI income.

To learn more about Early REACH and apply, visit www.earlyreach.org.