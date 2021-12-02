UPS needs more seasonal workers in Houston for holiday deliveries

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday season shipping crush is underway, and UPS says it needs 750 of more seasonal workers in Houston. They’re inviting interested applicants to apply for positions, which include package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS say it’s hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees across the country.

There are more than a dozen unique holidays being celebrated through the end of the year. Join us and help deliver them.



Apply right now at https://t.co/vZwPGsgpmO. #30MinuteJobOffer pic.twitter.com/GgcTHvhGDC — UPS (@UPS) November 12, 2021

Now last year the private shipping company dealt with sick and quarantined workers and a flood of packages from shippers who avoided shopping in stores. However, this year, low product inventories, and port and supply chain disruptions are creating new uncertainty about getting gifts delivered. Despite the extra workers, all shippers are urging shoppers to not procrastinate.

Now despite those issue, Satish Jindel, from Pennsylvania-based ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data says shippers are in better shape to handle the peak volume, and several trends could work in their favor. Jindel says, compared to last year, more people are shopping in stores and they’ve been placing online orders earlier because they’re aware of supply chain problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.